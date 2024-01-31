In a widely expected move, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that is has once again decided to leave interest rates unchanged. The Fed said it has decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.50 percent in support of its dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run.
