The Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. The Fed’s accompanying statement acknowledged inflation has eased over the past year but reiterated officials do not expect it will be appropriate to lower rates until they have gained “greater confidence” inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.
