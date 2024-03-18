The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting will be it the spotlight this week, with the central bank due to announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the accompanying statement and economic projections could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Fed Meeting In Focus Amid Uncertainty About Interest Rate Outlook - March 18, 2024
- Eurozone Inflation Softens To 2.6% As Estimated - March 18, 2024
- China Industrial Output Growth Tops Expectations; Retail Sales Soften - March 18, 2024