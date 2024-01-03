The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting reiterated officials widely expect to begin lowering interest rates in 2024, although they also highlighted an “unusually elevated degree of uncertainty” about the outlook for rates and the economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Fed Minutes Highlight ‘Unusually Elevated Degree Of Uncertainty’ About Outlook - January 3, 2024
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates Slightly Slower Contraction In December - January 3, 2024
- Philly Fed Index Indicates Faster Contraction But More Upbeat Outlook - January 3, 2024