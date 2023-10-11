The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, reiterating that a majority of participants expect one more interest rate hike will likely be appropriate. The projections provided following the meeting forecast one more rate hike before the end of the year.
