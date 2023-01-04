The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its December monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, reinforcing expectations the central bank is likely to continuing raising interest rates. The minutes reiterated that officials continue to anticipate that ongoing rate increases would be appropriate to achieve the Fed’s dual objectives of maximum employment and price stability.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Fed Minutes Signal Further Interest Rate Hikes - January 4, 2023
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Edges Down To Lowest Level Since May 2020 - January 4, 2023
- UK Mortgage Approvals Weakest Since Mid-2020 - January 4, 2023