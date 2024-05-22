With recent data not increasing confidence inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent, the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggest officials expect to maintain interest rates at current levels longer than previously thought.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Fed Minutes Suggest Interest Rates To Remain Higher For Longer - May 22, 2024
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Extend Pullback In April - May 22, 2024
- UK Inflation Slows Less Than Expected To 2.3% - May 22, 2024