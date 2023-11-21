Federal Reserve officials expect to keep interest rates at a restrictive level for “some time,” according to the minutes of the central bank’s latest monetary policy meeting. The minutes of the October 31-November 1 meeting said participants agreed policy should remain restrictive until inflation is clearly moving down sustainably toward the Fed’s 2 percent objective.
