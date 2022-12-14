After raising interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at four consecutive meetings, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday slowed the pace of rate increases but still signaled further rate hikes. In a widely expected move, the Fed announced its decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, to a target range of 4.25 to 4.50 percent.
