With growth constrained by ongoing supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book said Wednesday that U.S. economic activity expanded at a modest pace in the final weeks of 2021.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Beige Book Says Economic Growth Constrained By Supply Chain Issues, Labor Shortages - January 12, 2022
- U.S. Consumer Price Growth Continues To Accelerate In December - January 12, 2022
- China Inflation Eases More Than Expected In December - January 12, 2022