The Federal Reserve released its Beige Book on Wednesday, with the report indicating overall economic activity in the U.S. increased slightly in early 2023. The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, said six districts reported little or no change in economic activity since the last report.
