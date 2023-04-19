The Federal Reserve released its Beige Book report Wednesday afternoon, noting U.S. economic activity was little changed in recent weeks. The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, said nine districts reported either no change or only a slight change in activity while three indicated modest growth.
