Overall U.S. economic activity has been relatively unchanged since late November, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book. The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, said five Districts reported slight or modest increases in overall activity, six noted no change or slight declines, and one cited a significant decline.
