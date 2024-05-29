U.S. economic activity continued to expand from early April to mid-May, according to the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, although conditions varied across industries and districts. The report also said prices increased at a modest pace over the reporting period and are expected to continue to grow at a modest pace in the near term.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Fed’s Beige Book Says U.S. Economy Continued To Expand, Prices Rose Modestly - May 29, 2024
- German Inflation Climbs To 2.8% In May - May 29, 2024
- IMF Raises China Growth Outlook On Strong Q1 GDP, Policy Measures - May 29, 2024