Fitch Downgrades Australia’s Rating Outlook

Fitch Ratings downgraded Australia’s rating outlook citing the impact the global coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic on the economy and public finances. The rating agency affirmed Australia’s sovereign ratings at ‘AAA’ but lowered the outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’. GDP is forecast to fall 5 percent this year due to the coronavirus containment measures.
