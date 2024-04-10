Fitch Ratings lowered China’s rating outlook on Wednesday citing rising risks to public finance amid the economy transforming to a more sustainable growth path from its current property-reliant growth model. China’s sovereign rating outlook was downgraded to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’.
