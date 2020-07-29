Fitch Ratings downgraded Japan’s sovereign rating outlook citing the sharp economic contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The outlook on ‘A’ rating was lowered to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’. The agency observed that a downturn in consumer spending and business investment has been exacerbated by a steep decline in exports associated with weak external demand.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Fitch Lowers Japan’s Rating Outlook - July 29, 2020
- Dollar Rebounds After Six Successive Days Of Losses - July 28, 2020
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Pulls Back More Than Expected In July - July 28, 2020