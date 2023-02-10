The UK economy managed to avoid a technical recession in the fourth quarter, but it is set to undergo a challenging period ahead as high interest rates and inflation squeeze disposable income of households. Gross domestic product stabilized in the final quarter of 2022, as expected, after shrinking 0.2 percent in the third quarter, data released by the Office for National Statistics said.
