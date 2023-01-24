Confidence among French manufacturers improved further at the start of the year, underpinned by an improvement in the assessment of past production and foreign order books, amid expectations that the recent downturn in the economy would be short-lived, results of two separate surveys showed Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- France Business Confidence Improves On Hopes Of Brief Economic Slowdown - January 24, 2023
- UK Budget Deficit Widens On Energy Subsidies, Debt Servicing - January 24, 2023
- Swiss Trade Surplus Shrinks In 2022 As Export Growth Slows - January 24, 2023