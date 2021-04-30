France Economy Rebounds In Q1

The French economy recovered at a faster than expected pace in the first quarter underpinned by consumption and investment, first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially, reversing a revised 1.4 percent fall in the fourth quarter of 2020 and exceeded the economists’ forecast of +0.1 percent.
