French economic expansion slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022, in line with economists’ expectations, on the back of a slump in domestic demand that was led by a steep fall in household consumption and weaker investments, which was partially offset by trade, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product, or GDP, grew 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.
