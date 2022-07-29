France GDP Rebounds More Than Expected In Q2

The French economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter driven by foreign demand and investment, the first estimate published by the statistical office Insee showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in the second quarter from the preceding quarter, when the economy shrank 0.2 percent. GDP was forecast to grow 0.2 percent.
