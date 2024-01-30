The French economy failed to expand in the last two quarters of 2023 as the improvement in foreign trade was offset by the falling investment and household spending. Gross domestic product posted nil growth in the fourth quarter, the same rate as seen in the third quarter, flash data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- IMF Says ‘Soft Landing’ Likely - January 30, 2024
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Index Jumps To Two-Year High In January - January 30, 2024
- Eurozone Narrowly Avoids Recession - January 30, 2024