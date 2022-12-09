The French economy is on the course to continue expanding at the end of the year but at a modest pace, the Bank of France estimated based on a monthly survey. Gross domestic product will expand around 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, the Bank of France said Thursday. The bank forecast GDP to be up slightly in November and virtually stable in December.
