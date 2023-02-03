French industrial production rose more than expected in December as manufacturing was boosted by the strong growth in the transport equipment segment, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday. The industrial production index rose 1.1 percent from November, when it grew 2.0 percent. Economists were looking for a 0.2 percent increase.
