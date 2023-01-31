Inflationary pressures in the French economy continued unabated at the start of the year as consumer price inflation and the EU harmonized rate accelerated in January and producer price growth remained strong, even as the economy narrowly escaped a recession in the fourth quarter, thus validating the tightening stance of the European Central Bank that is set to hike rates further this week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- France Inflation Accelerates To 6.0% - January 31, 2023
- Czech Economy Enters Recession In Q4 With 0.3% Contraction - January 31, 2023
- German Import Price Inflation At 19-Month Low On Easing Energy Costs - January 31, 2023