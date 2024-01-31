France’s consumer price inflation hit a two-year low in January on marked fall in inflationary pressures for food, energy and manufactured products. Consumer price inflation slowed to 3.1 percent from 3.7 percent in December, provisional data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday. This was the lowest inflation since January 2022.
