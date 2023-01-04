After Germany and Spain, France also registered a slowdown in inflation in December on lower energy prices, softening pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten policy at an aggressive pace. Though price pressures eased, they remain high and French households were less confident about their economic prospects in December.
