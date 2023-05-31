The French consumer price inflation moderated more than expected to hit a 13-month low in May on food and energy prices, data released by the statistical office INSEE revealed Wednesday. The statistical office also confirmed that the second-largest economy recovered as previously estimated in the first quarter despite the weak domestic demand.
