Confidence among French manufacturers improved marginally for the third straight month in February, primarily due to an improvement in the assessment of the past production and the overall order book balance, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday. The manufacturing confidence index rose to 104 in February from 103 in the previous month.
