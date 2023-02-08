After seven quarters of expansion, France payroll employment remained unchanged at the end of the year as weak economic activity dampened job creation particularly in market services, flash data revealed Wednesday. Private payroll employment held steady in the fourth quarter, following a 0.6 percent rise in the third quarter, the statistical office INSEE reported.
