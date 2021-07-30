France Q2 GDP Growth Tops Expectations

France’s economic growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter, underpinned by household spending and investment, first estimates from the statistical office Insee revealed on Friday. In July, consumer price inflation slowed to a three-month low, driven by the downturn in manufactured goods prices and the slowdown in services price growth, separate data showed.
