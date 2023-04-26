French consumer confidence improved for the first time in three months in April, as households’ future saving capacity and financial situation increased amid a sharp easing in inflation expectations, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. The consumer sentiment index rose slightly to 83 in April from a revised 82 in March. The score was expected to fall to 81.
