The French economy expanded moderately in the first quarter on robust foreign demand, the first estimate released by the statistical office Insee showed on Friday. Gross domestic product expanded 0.2 percent from the preceding quarter. The growth rate matched economists’ expectations and followed a nil growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.
