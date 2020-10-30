French Economy Rebounds In Q3

With the gradual easing of restriction to curb the spread of coronavirus, the French economy recovered at a faster than expected pace in the third quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday. Gross domestic product expanded 18.2 percent after logging a sharp 13.7 percent contraction in the second quarter. Economists had forecast a sequential growth of 15.4 percent.
