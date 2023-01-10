France’s industrial production rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in November as operations returned to normal after the labor strike in refineries, official data revealed Tuesday. Industrial output climbed 2.0 percent from October, when it decreased by a revised 2.5 percent, the statistical office INSEE reported. Production was expected to grow by a modest 0.8 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- French Industrial Production Rebounds In November - January 10, 2023
- UK Job Placements Fall Further On Bleak Outlook, Labor Shortages - January 10, 2023
- BoE Chief Economist Pill Sees Threat Of Persistent Inflation Easing - January 10, 2023