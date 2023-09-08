France’s industrial production rose in July, led by a rebound in manufacturing, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday, though the momentum is unlikely to be sustained in the coming months amid weakening demand globally and high interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- French Industrial Production Recovers In July - September 8, 2023
- Germany Inflation Eases To 6.1% As Estimated - September 8, 2023
- Eurozone Q2 GDP Growth Revised Down - September 7, 2023