Reflecting acceleration in food and services prices, France consumer price inflation bounced back to a three-month high in February and consumer spending rebounded due to the scaling back of state support for energy bills, separate releases from the statistical office INSEE revealed Tuesday. Despite the energy crisis, the French economy avoided a contraction in the fourth quarter.
