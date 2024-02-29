France consumer price inflation eased to the lowest in more than two years in February, provisional data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday. Consumer price inflation softened to 2.9 percent from 3.1 percent in the prior month. This was the lowest rate since December 2021, when inflation stood at 2.8 percent. Economists had forecast consumer prices to climb 2.7 percent.
