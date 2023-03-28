Despite the ongoing pension reform strikes, French manufacturers’ confidence weakened only slightly in March to mark the first fall in four months as their view about past and future production deteriorated, survey data from the statistical office Insee revealed Tuesday. The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 104 in March from 105 in the previous month.
