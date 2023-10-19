French manufacturers’ sentiment weakened slightly in October reflecting the deterioration in personal production expectations, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday. The manufacturing sentiment index dropped to 98 in October from 99 in September. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 99.0.
