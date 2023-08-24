France’s manufacturing confidence deteriorated to the lowest since early 2021 on weak assessment of order books and past production, monthly survey results published by the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday. The manufacturing sentiment index slid to 96 in August from 101 in July. This was the lowest reading since January 2021 and also below economists’ forecast of 99.
