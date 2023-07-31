The U.S. dollar gained against major currencies during the week ended July 28 as higher-than-expected economic growth in the U.S. in the second quarter quelled the Fed-led weakness that followed the latest FOMC decision.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- GDP Surprise Lifts Dollar Index, BoJ Shocker Caps Gains - July 31, 2023
- Eurozone GDP Growth Tops Expectations; Inflation Slows - July 31, 2023
- Chicago Business Barometer Indicates Slightly Slower Contraction In July - July 31, 2023