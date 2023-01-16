Geoeconomic fragmentation would cost the global economy up to 7 percent of economic output and this could go up to 12 percent in some countries in case of additional technological decoupling, the staff report from the International Monetary Fund showed Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Geoeconomic Fragmentation To Cut Off Upto 7% Of Global GDP: IMF Staff - January 16, 2023
- India Wholesale Inflation Near 2-Year Low On Further Food Price Fall - January 16, 2023
- China House Prices Fall Further On Subdued Demand - January 16, 2023