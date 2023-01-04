German automakers sentiment turned positive at the end of 2022, but the overall business situation was strained for both manufacturers and suppliers, and expectations for the coming months remain cautious, survey results from the ifo Institute showed on Wednesday. The auto industry index rose to 1.5 in December from -1.5 in November, the Munich-based institute said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Mortgage Approvals Weakest Since Mid-2020 - January 4, 2023
- Eurozone Private Sector Downturn Softens In December - January 4, 2023
- German Auto Industry Confidence Improves, Outlook Uncertain: Ifo - January 4, 2023