Optimism among Germany’s automakers eased in February and they assessed the current economic situation as significantly worse as buyers were increasingly cautions amid fears of a recession, survey data from the ifo institute showed Friday. The confidence indicator for the automobile manufacturing industry more than halved in February, to 6 points from 12.5 points in January.
