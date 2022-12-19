Germany’s business sentiment strengthened to a four-month high in December as the economic downturn is feared to be less severe than previously estimated, results of a closely watched survey by the ifo Institute revealed. The business climate index rose more-than-expected to 88.6 in December from 86.4 in November, data published by the Munich-based ifo Institute showed on Monday.
