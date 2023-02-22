Germany’s ifo business confidence indicator climbed for the fourth month in a row in February, underpinned by stronger expectations, suggesting the resilience of the biggest euro area economy that may indeed avoid a modest recession. The ifo business confidence index rose to an eight-month high of 91.1 from 90.1 in January, survey data from the Munich-based ifo institute showed Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Business Confidence Improvement Signals Resilience - February 22, 2023
- France Manufacturing Confidence Improves Slightly - February 22, 2023
- Taiwan Downgrades Growth Outlook On Weak Investment, Subdued Global Recovery - February 22, 2023