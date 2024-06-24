Germany’s business sentiment softened in June due to more pessimistic expectations, highlighting the hardship that the economy faces amid headwinds, survey results from the ifo Institute showed on Monday. The business confidence index fell to a three-month low of 88.6 in June from 89.3 in May. The score was forecast to rise slightly to 89.7.
