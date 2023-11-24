Business confidence in Germany improved for the third month in a row in November signaling that the largest euro area economy is stabilizing at a low level, survey results from the Munich-based ifo Institute showed Friday. The business climate index rose to 87.3 in November from 86.9 in October. The reading was seen at 87.5.
